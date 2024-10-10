A runner participates in the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington in Arlington, Va., Oct. 13, 2024. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, supports Army outreach, builds morale, and promotes physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2024 19:48
|Photo ID:
|8696210
|VIRIN:
|230101-A-GL508-6207
|Resolution:
|5843x3895
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Army Ten-Miler [Image 18 of 18], by SFC Curtis Loter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.