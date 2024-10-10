2024 Army Ten-Miler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A runner participates in the 40th Annual Army Ten-Miler while pushing a stroller carrying her child, hosted by U.S. Army Military District of Washington in Arlington, Va., Oct. 13, 2024. The Army Ten-Miler, the third largest 10-mile road race in the world, promotes the Army, supports Army outreach, builds morale, and promotes physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Curt Loter)