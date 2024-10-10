JTF-CS Aids Black Mountain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241013-N-FD648-1085 (BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA) - U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. William Gureck, assigned to Joint Task Force - Civil Support, distributes food for those affected by hurricane Helene in Black Mountain, NC, Oct. 13, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, JTF-CS deploys and provides a flexible, agile, adaptive, responsive, and professional Joint Force comprised of active and reserve component service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, providing defense support of civil authorities to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)