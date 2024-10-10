101st Airborne Division, 502nd Infantry Regiment Aids Black Mountain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241013-N-FD648-1076 (BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA) - U.S. Army Pvt. Johny Cerros assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, 502nd Infantry Regiment, moves boxes of supplies for those affected by hurricane Helene in Black Mountain, NC, Oct. 13, 2024. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is providing assistance to residents and businesses across western N.C. in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)