101st Airborne Division, 502nd Infantry Regiment Aids Black Mountain

241013-N-FD648-1006 (BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA) - U.S. Army Spc. Cole Slone, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, 502nd Infantry Regiment, fills water jugs with potable water for those affected by hurricane Helene in Black Mountain, NC, Oct. 13, 2024. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is providing assistance to residents and businesses across western N.C. in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)