    101st Airborne Division, 502nd Infantry Regiment Aids Black Mountain [Image 1 of 7]

    101st Airborne Division, 502nd Infantry Regiment Aids Black Mountain

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    241013-N-FD648-1006 (BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA) - U.S. Army Spc. Cole Slone, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, 502nd Infantry Regiment, fills water jugs with potable water for those affected by hurricane Helene in Black Mountain, NC, Oct. 13, 2024. The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is providing assistance to residents and businesses across western N.C. in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 16:52
    Photo ID: 8696107
    VIRIN: 241013-N-FD648-1006
    Resolution: 7520x5016
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division, 502nd Infantry Regiment Aids Black Mountain [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Ryan Walvoord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    JTF-CS
    HurricaneHelene24

