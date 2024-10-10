Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Birthday Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Navy Birthday Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Johnson 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241009-N-NM882-1064 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 9, 2024) Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), receives a piece of cake during the Navy’s 249th birthday celebration on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia Oct. 9, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024
    Photo ID: 8695726
    VIRIN: 241009-N-NM882-1064
    Resolution: 2919x4386
    Size: 814.04 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, US
    supply
    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    Navy 249th Birthday

