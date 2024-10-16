USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Celebrates 249th Navy Birthday

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Johnson | 241009-N-NM882-1047 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 9, 2024) Capt. J. Patrick Thompson,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Johnson | 241009-N-NM882-1047 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 9, 2024) Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), cuts the Navy’s 249th birthday cake with Commander Marco Guidi, Stennis’ combat systems officer and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Aiden Owen, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia Oct. 9, 2024. The cutting of the cake by the oldest (Guidi) and youngest (Owen) Sailors is a tradition that symbolizes the passing of knowledge from the previous generation of Sailors to the next. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Johnson) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) celebrated the Navy's 249th birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 9, 2024. In 1972, then Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt authorized official recognition of the Navy's birthday yearly on Oct. 13. Zumwalt made the decision "to enhance a greater appreciation of our Navy heritage and to provide a positive influence toward pride and professionalism in the naval service."

The Naval History and Heritage Command set this year’s theme as “warfighting strength and readiness” with the purpose to highlight the Navy's focus that everything it does is through a warfighting lens to deliver decisive combat power. This proves especially true for the Stennis, as the ship continues to undergo its refueling and complex overhaul to ensure the Navy has a warfighting-ready ship that is prepared to get back in the fight.

"As we celebrate the Navy's birthday, we reflect on over two centuries of warfighting strength and readiness that define who we are," said Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, the commanding officer of John C. Stennis. "Even in this major maintenance phase, every Sailor's efforts contribute to building a ready ship and ready crew, ensuring we remain prepared to meet any challenge ahead."

This year’s theme also reflects the Navy's capabilities in traditional warfare and its ability to respond to emerging threats. As conflicts develop globally, maintaining the state of readiness is paramount. The Navy continuously invests in advanced training, innovative technologies, and strategic partnerships to ensure that its personnel are equipped to confront any challenge.

Traditionally, Navy birthday celebrations have the oldest and youngest Sailors of the command cut a commemorative cake together using a sword. The tradition of cake cutting represents the passing of knowledge and experience from one generation to the next. The use of a sword symbolizes the Sailors' role as warriors and their commitment to carrying arms to keep the nation at peace.

Cmdr. Marco Guidi, Stennis' combat systems officer, has the honor of being the oldest Sailor currently at the command. Guidi joined the Navy in 1996 after enlisting at Rheine Air Force Base near Frankfurt, Germany. To Guidi, command events are a good opportunity to share in tradition and interact with the next generation of Sailors.

"I think it's great to talk about tradition and where we came from," said Guidi. "I consider that an important part of every Sailor's culture, as I am extremely forward-looking. I look forward to hearing from the young Sailors what challenges are presented these days and how we can make them more productive, efficient and enthusiastic about coming to work."

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Recruit Aiden Owen, currently temporarily assigned to the supply department’s galley, holds the title of youngest Sailor currently onboard. At 18 years old, Owen joined the Navy to get ahead in life, open doors, and meet new people. While hesitant about being in the spotlight for the cake cutting, it is something he ultimately looked forward to.

"I am kind of nervous, but it is a cool opportunity to do something that not many people are able to do," said Owen.

Established Oct. 13, 1775, the Navy has evolved from a small maritime force to a formidable global presence, highlighting the spirit and resilience of the American people. The Navy's birthday celebration reminds service members and their families of the importance of community and camaraderie. Events held across the nation, including parades, ceremonies, and community outreach, foster a sense of unity and pride within the Navy family. As Sailors gather to honor their past and look toward the future, they reaffirm their dedication to protecting the freedoms Americans cherish.