Navy Birthday Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

241009-N-NM882-1047 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 9, 2024) Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), cuts the Navy’s 249th birthday cake with Commander Marco Guidi, Stennis’ combat systems officer and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Aiden Owen, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia Oct. 9, 2024. The cutting of the cake by the oldest (Guidi) and youngest (Owen) Sailors is a tradition that symbolizes the passing of knowledge from the previous generation of Sailors to the next. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Johnson)