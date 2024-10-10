Navy Birthday Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241009-N-NM882-1019 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 9, 2024) Master Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Hawa Riley, right, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Aiden Owen, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), serve the Navy’s 249th birthday cake on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia Oct. 9, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Johnson)