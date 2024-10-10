Joint Task Force - Civil Support Visits Logistic Support Area

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

20241012-N-FD648-1077 (MARION, NORTH CAROLINA) - Joint Task Force - Civil Support Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Nast, right, meets with U.S. Army Cpt. L.E. Pingrey, assigned to the 330th Transportation Battalion, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, about the Logistic Support Area where her troops are currently located in Marion, Nc, Oct. 12, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, JTF-CS deploys and provides a flexible, agile, adaptive, responsive, and professional Joint Force comprised of active and reserve component service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, providing defense support of civil authorities to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)