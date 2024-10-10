Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force - Civil Support Visits Supply Distribution Sight [Image 1 of 3]

    Joint Task Force - Civil Support Visits Supply Distribution Sight

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    20241012-N-FD648-1060 (BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA) - Joint Task Force Civil Support Commander, U.S. Army Col. Tanya McGonegal, left, meets with U.S. Army Lt. Simon Jee, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, to observe a point of distribution at a local grocery store in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, JTF-CS deploys and provides a flexible, agile, adaptive, responsive, and professional Joint Force comprised of active and reserve component service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, providing defense support of civil authorities to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 18:16
    Photo ID: 8695230
    VIRIN: 241012-N-FD648-1060
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Joint Task Force - Civil Support Visits Supply Distribution Sight [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ryan Walvoord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    JTF-CS
    HurricaneHelene24

