Joint Task Force - Civil Support Visits Supply Distribution Sight

20241012-N-FD648-1069 (BLACK MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA) - Joint Task Force Civil Support Commander, U.S. Army Col. Tanya McGonegal, right, and JTF-CS Chief of Staff, U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Nast, left, meets with U.S. Army 1st Stg. Levi Rodrigues, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, to observe a point of distribution at a local grocery store in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, JTF-CS deploys and provides a flexible, agile, adaptive, responsive, and professional Joint Force comprised of active and reserve component service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, providing defense support of civil authorities to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)