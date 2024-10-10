Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Elevating Safety: Essential Tips for Tree Stand Use [Image 2 of 2]

    Elevating Safety: Essential Tips for Tree Stand Use

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    When utilizing a tree stand during hunting, prioritize tree stand safety by replacing nylon components frequently. Never rely on tree stand straps that have weathered in the elements or remained on the tree since the previous season. For stands that have been left out since the last hunting season, hunters should also check the tree is still alive and sturdy. Hunters should also check trees for animal dens and insect nests. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Stacey Reese/Released)

    Elevating Safety: Essential Tips for Tree Stand Use
    Elevating Safety: Essential Tips for Tree Stand Use

    Elevating Safety: Essential Tips for Tree Stand Use

