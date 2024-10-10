Elevating Safety: Essential Tips for Tree Stand Use

Photo By Stacey Reese | When utilizing a tree stand during hunting, prioritize tree stand safety by replacing...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | When utilizing a tree stand during hunting, prioritize tree stand safety by replacing nylon components frequently. Never rely on tree stand straps that have weathered in the elements or remained on the tree since the previous season. For stands that have been left out since the last hunting season, hunters should also check the tree is still alive and sturdy. Hunters should also check trees for animal dens and insect nests. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Stacey Reese/Released) see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — The top priority of a hunting trip is a safe return home. If you use a tree stand, ensuring safety and security is the first step to that goal.



According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, many southern states now report tree stand accidents as the primary cause of hunting-related injuries. Proper tree stand equipment use can help prevent these injuries or even death.



"Prioritize tree stand safety by replacing nylon components frequently," said Mike Kerr, Tulsa District Chief, Safety and Occupational Health. "Never rely on tree stand straps that have weathered in the elements or remained on the tree since last season."



Practice using the tree stand on the ground. Once you are comfortable with your stand, continue to practice, practice, practice. Practice in different clothes, boots, and weather conditions, ensuring you are comfortable.



The following safety tips may be something you have heard multiple times that seem like common sense, but when you have done something over many years, it may be something easily overlooked.



When deciding where to place your tree stand, there are some general rules to follow.



Pick a tree that is sturdy and straight. Check the tree for animal dens and insect nests. Trees with slick bark may be harder to climb, especially in wet or icy conditions. Be sure there is no large debris under the tree, which could be harmful in the case of a fall. If you are using a tree stand that has been left out, ensure the tree didn’t die since the last season.



Be sure chains, cables, and straps are properly adjusted and tightened. Before using the stand, ensure that all contact points are in contact with the tree.



Wear a full-body harness. Read and understand the manufacturer's instructions and learn how to use it properly before your first hunting trip. Hunters should also carefully inspect harnesses before each use.



Hunters should put on their full-body harnesses and ensure they are properly attached to the tree before leaving the ground. Once they are safely back on the ground, they should wear them.



Once situated in the tree stand, tether the harness to the tree at eye level or above, allowing for recovery in the case of a fall. The strap should never be below the chin or around your neck.



In the case of a fall, exercising or using the legs to push against the tree can help maintain blood flow into the legs until help arrives.



When climbing, maintain three points of contact at all times. This limits the possibility of slips and falls.



Hunters should always use a haul line to raise and lower a gun, bow, or other equipment. During this process, ensure guns are not loaded, and broadheads are covered.



"At the end of the day, we want to see everyone go home safely to their families," said Greg Snider, Tulsa District industrial hygienist and safety officer. "Proper planning and taking the time to check your equipment can be the difference between a good day and a bad day of hunting."



Hunting at all Corps of Engineers projects is in accordance with applicable Federal and State regulations. Generally, all Corps hunting areas are open for public hunting of all legal species with the use of any legal weapon for that open season except in areas designated for restricted hunting. Hunting is prohibited in developed recreational areas, lands around dams and other structures. Vehicles must remain on established roads and camping is allowed in designated areas only.



Personal property of any kind shall not be abandoned, stored or left unattended upon project lands or waters. After a period of 24 hours unattended personal property shall be presumed to be abandoned and may be removed.

In addition, the placement of tree stands or blinds may not damage or remove vegetation or natural formations.

Tree stands and hunting blinds on government management lands are covered under Title 36 Section - 327.20 Unauthorized Structures:



The construction, placement, or existence of any structure (including, but not limited to, roads, trails, signs, non-portable hunting stands or blinds, buoys, docks, or landscape features) of any kind under, upon, in or over the project lands, or waters is prohibited unless a permit, lease, license or other appropriate written authorization has been issued by the District Commander. The design, construction, placement, existence or use of structures in violation of the terms of the permit, lease, license, or other written authorization is prohibited. The government shall not be liable for the loss of, or damage to, any private structures, whether authorized or not, placed on project lands or waters. Unauthorized structures are subject to summary removal or impoundment by the District Commander. Portable hunting stands, climbing devices, steps, or blinds, that are not nailed or screwed into trees and are removed at the end of a day’s hunt may be used.



For more information on hunting within Tulsa District, visit: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Hunting-Information/



For more information on Title 36, visit: https://www.publications.usace.army.mil/Portals/76/Publications/EngineerPamphlets/EP_1165-2-316.pdf?ver=2013-08-22-104526-670