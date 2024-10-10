Elevating Safety: Essential Tips for Tree Stand Use

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hugo Lake Project Office Assistant Lake Manager Tanner McAdams checks straps on a tree stand to ensure they are solid and safe before an upcoming special youth hunt in Hugo, Oklahoma, October 11-13, 2024. When utilizing a tree stand during hunting, prioritize tree stand safety by replacing nylon components frequently. Never rely on tree stand straps that have weathered in the elements or remained on the tree since the previous season. For stands that have been left out since the last hunting season, hunters should also check the tree is still alive and sturdy. Hunters should also check trees for animal dens and insect nests. (Official U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Stacey Reese/Released)