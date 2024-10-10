USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kent Cardwell, a Boat Captain from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Jacksonville District drives the USACE survey vessel El Morro as his crew Travis Smith, a Geodesist, maps and surveys the Tampa Harbor and Gulf Intercoastal Water Way in response to support by USACE onboard the El Morro. USACE is working with the U. S. Coast Guard, U.S Army Corps of Engineers and port partners to begin surveying our shipping channels.