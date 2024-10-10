Travis Smith, a Geodesist, with the Jacksonville District maps and surveys the Tampa Harbor and Gulf Intercoastal Water Way in response to support by USACE onboard the Survey Vessel El Morro. USACE is working with the U. S. Coast Guard, U.S Army Corps of Engineers and port partners to begin surveying our shipping channels.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 06:33
|Photo ID:
|8694899
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-BO243-1041
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.