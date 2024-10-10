A piece of the roof lies across the street from Tropicana Fields as high winds from Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, as it descended upon St. Petersburg, Fla., and the surrounding area. No one was injured by the damage to the ballpark.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2024 06:33
|Photo ID:
|8694897
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-BO243-2007
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Milton tears roof off of Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.