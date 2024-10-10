Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton tears roof off of Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Milton tears roof off of Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    High winds and rain from Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, on Wednesday night as it descended upon St. Petersburg, Fla., and the surrounding area. No one was injured by the damage to the ballpark.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.12.2024 06:33
    Photo ID: 8694898
    VIRIN: 241011-A-BO243-2005
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton tears roof off of Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Milton tears roof off of Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field
    Hurricane Milton tears roof off of Tampa Bay Rays’ Tropicana Field
    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor
    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor
    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor
    USACE Survey Vessels deployed in Hurricane Milton Response to Tampa Harbor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Jacksonville District
    Hurricane Milton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download