FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton response missions in Brooksville, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024. Florida National Guard aviation components worked with civilian first responders as they conducted search and rescue operations in affected areas. Thousands of Soldiers and Airmen mobilized ahead of the storm's landfall to optimize preparation and response efforts. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)