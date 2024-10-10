FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Soldier Sgt. Rionny Rios, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter repairer with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion monitors the horizons during Hurricane Milton response missions in Brooksville, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. Florida National Guard aviation components worked with civilian first responders as they conducted search and rescue operations in affected areas. Thousands of Soldiers and Airmen mobilized ahead of the storm's landfall to optimize preparation and response efforts. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)