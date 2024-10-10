Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton

    BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton response missions in Brooksville, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. Florida National Guard aviation components worked with civilian first responders as they conducted search and rescue operations in affected areas. Thousands of Soldiers and Airmen mobilized ahead of the storm's landfall to optimize preparation and response efforts. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8694251
    VIRIN: 241011-A-RH401-5429
    Resolution: 7863x5242
    Size: 21.68 MB
    Location: BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton
    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton
    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton
    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton
    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton
    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton
    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton
    FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane Milton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download