Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton response missions in Brooksville, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. Florida National Guard aviation components worked with civilian first responders as they conducted search and rescue operations in affected areas. Thousands of Soldiers and Airmen mobilized ahead of the storm's landfall to optimize preparation and response efforts. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 19:17
|Photo ID:
|8694251
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-RH401-5429
|Resolution:
|7863x5242
|Size:
|21.68 MB
|Location:
|BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.