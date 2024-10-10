FLARNG Soldiers with 1-111th GSAB Conducted SAR Operations During Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion conduct flight operations during Hurricane Milton response missions in Brooksville, Fla., Oct. 10, 2024. The Florida National Guard was joined by multiple other state’s National Guard assets as they conducted operations before and after the storm's landfall. Civilian search and rescue teams were among the many other components working alongside their military counterparts as they provided assistance to those in affected areas. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)