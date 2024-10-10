Alison Hebert, a debris specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, observes and surveys critical debris removal operations led by the Tennessee Army National Guard's 913th Engineer Company on Oct. 11, 2024, along the Nolichucky River in Erwin, Tennessee. With the state taking the lead in these efforts following Hurricane Helene, USACE is committed to supporting this initiative through strong partnerships with local and federal agencies. Hebert deployed from the New Orleans District. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) #helene #helene24 #USACE #debrisremoval #assessments #emergencyresponse
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 17:59
|Photo ID:
|8694181
|VIRIN:
|241011-A-EO110-1001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|28.13 MB
|Location:
|ERWIN, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE supports debris operations in Unicoi County, Tennessee [Image 4 of 4], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.