    USACE supports debris operations in Unicoi County, Tennessee [Image 3 of 4]

    USACE supports debris operations in Unicoi County, Tennessee

    ERWIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Alison Hebert, a debris specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, observes and surveys critical debris removal operations led by the Tennessee Army National Guard's 913th Engineer Company on Oct. 11, 2024, along Interstate 26 and the Nolichucky River in Erwin, Tennessee. With the state taking the lead in these efforts following Hurricane Helene, USACE is committed to supporting this initiative through strong partnerships with local and federal agencies. Hebert deployed from the New Orleans District. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) #helene #helene24 #USACE #debrisremoval #assessments #emergencyresponse

