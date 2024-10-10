USACE supports debris operations in Unicoi County, Tennessee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Justin Lowrance, horizontal engineer operator with the Tennessee National Guard's 913th Engineer Battalion, operates an excavator to remove debris Oct. 11, 2024, along Interstate 26 and the Nolichucky River in Erwin, Tennessee. With the state taking the lead in these efforts following Hurricane Helene, USACE is committed to supporting this initiative through strong partnerships with local and federal agencies. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts) #helene #helene24 #USACE #debrisremoval #assessments #emergencyresponse