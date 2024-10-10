Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Memorial [Image 10 of 10]

    Air Force Memorial

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force District of Washington

    The spires of the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, October 10, 2024. The Air Force Memorial’s structural design took more than one year to develop from concept to complete detailing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 17:15
    Photo ID: 8694128
    VIRIN: 241010-F-F3009-1005
    Resolution: 5842x3758
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    air force
    air force memorial

