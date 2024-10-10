The spires of the Air Force Memorial are reflected on one of the memorial's commemoration walls in Arlington, Virginia, October 10, 2024. The entire Memorial structure stands 402 feet high. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)
