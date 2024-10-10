Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Memorial [Image 7 of 10]

    Air Force Memorial

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Air Force District of Washington

    The Missing Man Formation etched into the Glass Contemplation Wall at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, October 10, 2024. The Missing Man Formation honors missing and fallen Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.11.2024 17:15
    Photo ID: 8694112
    VIRIN: 241010-F-OL973-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    air force
    air force memorial

