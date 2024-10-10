The Missing Man Formation etched into the Glass Contemplation Wall at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, October 10, 2024. The Missing Man Formation honors missing and fallen Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8694112
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-OL973-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Memorial [Image 10 of 10], by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.