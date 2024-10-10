A statue representing an Airman of the United States Air Force Honor Guard seen at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, October 10, 2024. The Honor Guard statue was modeled after various members of the Air Force Honor Guard and Base Honor Guard's throughout the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.11.2024 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8694117
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-F3009-1003
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Memorial [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.