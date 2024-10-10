Sama Sama 2024 Maritime Domain Awareness Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241009-N-DM318-1025 SUBIC, PHILIPPINES (October 9, 2024) Service members of participating nations for Sama Sama 2024 take part in an open discussion during a Maritime Domain Awareness presentation aboard the Philippine Navy sea lift vessel BRP Tarlac (LD 601), Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)