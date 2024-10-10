Sama Sama 2024 Maritime Domain Awareness Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241009-N-DM318-1029 SUBIC, Philippines (October 9, 2024) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Lt. Cmdr Kentaro Sugimoto answers questions during a Maritime Domain Awareness presentation aboard the Philippine Navy sea lift vessel BRP Tarlac (LD 601) as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)