Hurricane Hunters fly Milton, gather data for NHC forecasts

Col. Elissa D. Granderson, 403rd Operations Group commander, flies a weather reconnaissance mission into Hurricane Milton Oct. 8, 2024. Aircrews with 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, flew missions around-the-clock from Oct. 6-9, 2024, into Hurricane Milton to gather vital weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
10.09.2024
10.10.2024
|8690367
|241009-F-F3652-1011
|3519x2114
|2.49 MB
|Location:
KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|1
|0
