    Hurricane Hunters fly Milton, gather data for NHC forecasts [Image 6 of 6]

    Hurricane Hunters fly Milton, gather data for NHC forecasts

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    Col. Elissa D. Granderson, 403rd Operations Group commander, flies a weather reconnaissance mission into Hurricane Milton Oct. 8, 2024. Aircrews with 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, or Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters, flew missions around-the-clock from Oct. 6-9, 2024, into Hurricane Milton to gather vital weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 12:44
    Photo ID: 8690367
    VIRIN: 241009-F-F3652-1011
    Resolution: 3519x2114
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Air Force Reserve
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    Ready Now
    National Hurricane Center
    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Hurricane Milton

