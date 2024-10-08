Hurricane Hunters fly Milton, gather data for NHC forecasts

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES 10.09.2024 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters flew a weather reconnaissance mission into Hurricane Milton Oct. 8, 2024. Aircrews flew missions around the clock from Oct. 6-9, 2024, into Hurricane Milton to gather vital weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The Hurricane Hunters, or 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, are a unit in the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Mark Withee)