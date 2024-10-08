The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters flew a weather reconnaissance mission into Hurricane Milton Oct. 8, 2024. Aircrews flew missions around the clock from Oct. 6-9, 2024, into Hurricane Milton to gather vital weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The Hurricane Hunters, or 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, are a unit in the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Mark Withee)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 12:44
|Photo ID:
|8690365
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-F3652-1010
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Milton, gather data for NHC forecasts [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.