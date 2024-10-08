Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Hunters fly Milton, gather data for NHC forecasts [Image 5 of 6]

    Hurricane Hunters fly Milton, gather data for NHC forecasts

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters flew a weather reconnaissance mission into Hurricane Milton Oct. 8, 2024. Aircrews flew missions around the clock from Oct. 6-9, 2024, into Hurricane Milton to gather vital weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The Hurricane Hunters, or 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron, are a unit in the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Mark Withee)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 12:44
    Photo ID: 8690365
    VIRIN: 241009-F-F3652-1010
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Air Force Reserve
    53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron
    Ready Now
    National Hurricane Center
    Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters
    Hurricane Milton

