Hurricane Hunters fly Milton, gather data for NHC forecasts

Lt. Col. Kelsey Carpenter, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, and Lt. Col. Brad Boudreaux, 53rd WRS pilot, review weather data collected during a mission into Hurricane Milton Oct. 8, 2024. Aircrews flew missions around the clock from Oct. 6-9, 2024, into Hurricane Milton to gather vital weather data for National Hurricane Center forecasts. The 53rd WRS, better known as the Hurricane Hunters, are a unit in the 403rd Wing, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lt. Col. Marnee A.C. Losurdo)