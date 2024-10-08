Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sama Sama 2024 Public Affairs SMEE [Image 5 of 5]

    Sama Sama 2024 Public Affairs SMEE

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SUBIC, Philippines (October 9, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore, public affairs officer for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 gives a presentation on social media use in the military at a public affairs subject matter expert exchange during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sama Sama 2024 Public Affairs SMEE [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

