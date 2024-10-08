Sama Sama 2024 Public Affairs SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC, Philippines (October 9, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore, public affairs officer for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 gives a presentation on social media use in the military at a public affairs subject matter expert exchange during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)