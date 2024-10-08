Sama Sama 2024 Boodle Fight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC, PHILIPPINES (October 9, 2024) Philippine Navy Sailors eat during a “Boodle Fight” during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9, 2024. A Boodle Fight is a Filipino military tradition and way to serve food, meant to symbolize camaraderie and brotherhood. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)