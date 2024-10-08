Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sama Sama 2024 Boodle Fight [Image 1 of 5]

    Sama Sama 2024 Boodle Fight

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES (October 9, 2024) Philippine Navy Sailors eat during a “Boodle Fight” during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9, 2024. A Boodle Fight is a Filipino military tradition and way to serve food, meant to symbolize camaraderie and brotherhood. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 04:14
    Photo ID: 8689282
    VIRIN: 241009-N-ZS816-1084
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: SUBIC, PH
