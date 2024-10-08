Sama Sama 2024 Public Affairs SMEE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SUBIC, Philippines (October 9, 2024) Royal Australian Navy Lt. Gordon Carr-Gregg, Navy liaison officer to the Joint Australian Training Team in the Philippines, leads a discussion at a public affairs subject matter expert exchange during Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 9, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)