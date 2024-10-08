Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception [Image 2 of 4]

    SUBIC, PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    241008-N-DM318-1043 SUBIC, Philippines (October 8, 2024) Philippine Navy Capt. Zosimo M Bolaños Jr., officer in charge of the exercise for Naval Forces Northern Luzon, gives remarks during a U.S. hosted reception aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 8, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement

    This work, Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

