Sama Sama 2024 U.S. Reception

241008-N-DM318-1041 SUBIC, Philippines (October 8, 2024) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC), Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73), gives remarks during a U.S. hosted reception aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 8, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and United States, with participants from Australia, Canada, France, and Japan, designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)