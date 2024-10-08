A U.S. Navy Diver from the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center's (SRF-JRMC) Yokosuka Dive Locker enters the water to aid a British Royal Navy ship, HMS Spey (P234), in the removal of a fishing net that had become entangled in its propeller while it transited the Indo-Pacific region. Part of SRF-JRMC's mission is to provide support to military vessels from allied and treaty nations when called upon.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 02:05
|Photo ID:
|8689167
|VIRIN:
|240305-N-JG616-1023
|Resolution:
|3462x2473
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers [Image 5 of 5], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers
