Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers

A U.S. Navy Diver from the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center's (SRF-JRMC) Yokosuka Dive Locker enters the water to aid a British Royal Navy ship, HMS Spey (P234), in the removal of a fishing net that had become entangled in its propeller while it transited the Indo-Pacific region. Part of SRF-JRMC's mission is to provide support to military vessels from allied and treaty nations when called upon.