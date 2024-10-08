Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Diver from the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center's (SRF-JRMC) Yokosuka Dive Locker conducts equipment checks with Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC) divers before conducting a ship husbandry dive for a Yokosuka forward-deployed vessel. The SRF-JRMC Yokosuka Dive Locker is the only multinational U.S. Navy dive locker.