Masaru Suzuki, a Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC) diver from the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center's (SRF-JRMC) Yokosuka Dive Locker, enters the diver training pool on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The SRF-JRMC Yokosuka Dive Locker is the only multinational U.S. Navy dive locker.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 02:06
|Photo ID:
|8689166
|VIRIN:
|240912-N-FI991-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x3400
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers [Image 5 of 5], by Aya Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers
