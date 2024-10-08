Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Aya Stewart 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    Masaru Suzuki, a Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC) diver from the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center's (SRF-JRMC) Yokosuka Dive Locker, conducts buddy breathing training with Lt. Masis Torosyan, SRF-JRMC's Diving Officer, in the diver training pool on board Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The SRF-JRMC Yokosuka Dive Locker is the only multinational U.S. Navy dive locker.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 02:05
    Photo ID: 8689169
    VIRIN: 240912-N-FI991-1045
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers [Image 5 of 5], by Aya Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers
    Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers
    Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers
    Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers
    Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fiscal Year 2024 was a Banner Year for SRF-JRMC Dive Lockers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SRF-JRMC
    #WeCanDoAnything!
    #NanDemoDekimasu!

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download