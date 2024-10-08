Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan enhances interoperability with SOCKOR [Image 4 of 4]

    Osan enhances interoperability with SOCKOR

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Korea listen to a U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady capabilities briefing from a pilot assigned to the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 3, 2024. Special operations personnel rely on their knowledge of broader conventional forces and capabilities that enable their unique missions across the competition continuum. The visit to Osan deepened SOCKOR headquarters staff personnel’s knowledge of the holistic “Fight Tonight” forces that underpin the integrated deterrence posture against those who may seek belligerent actions in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 01:38
    Photo ID: 8689157
    VIRIN: 241003-F-OS908-1065
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
