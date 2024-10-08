Osan enhances interoperability with SOCKOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Korea participate in an orientation tour to better understand the capabilities of a U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 3, 2024. The visit provided SOCKOR’s headquarters staff personnel with insight on 51st Fighter Wing capabilities, and their role in supporting joint operations to defend the freedom of 51 million people on the ROK peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)