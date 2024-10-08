Osan enhances interoperability with SOCKOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Korea prepare to attend an orientation briefing with the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 3, 2024. The visit enhanced understanding and collaboration between the SOCKOR staff, U.S. Army air defense in Korea, and the 51st Fighter Wing by providing insights into the base's operations and capabilities that enable readiness for potential contingency or wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)