Osan enhances interoperability with SOCKOR

Personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Korea listen to a U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady capabilities briefing from a pilot assigned to the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 3, 2024. Special operations personnel rely on their knowledge of broader conventional forces and capabilities that enable their unique missions across the competition continuum. The visit to Osan deepened SOCKOR headquarters staff personnel’s knowledge of the holistic “Fight Tonight” forces that underpin the integrated deterrence posture against those who may seek belligerent actions in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)