Darnall hosts Change of Responsibility, retires fifth generation Soldier

Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony K. Forker Jr., Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, outgoing, addresses the audience during the hospitals Change of Responsibility ceremony Oct. 2. Forker also retired in a ceremony, after 27 years of service. (photo by Rodney Jackson, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Public Affairs)
Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 22:51
Photo ID:
|8688981
VIRIN:
|241002-A-JC790-6576
Resolution:
|6048x4024
Size:
|8.25 MB
Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
